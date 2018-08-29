Support measure helped 4,000 farmers to purchase imported fodder

The Fodder Import Support Measure introduced earlier this year helped almost 4,000 farmers to purchase imported fodder.

The measure was introduced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in order to deal with the fodder shortages that faced farmers due to very difficult weather conditions.

Co-ops and importers of fodder first had to gain approval from the department to take part in the scheme. Once approved, these co-ops and fodder importers could then source forage from other EU member states – not including Northern Ireland.

As part of the measure, the department agreed to make a financial contribution to the scheme participants towards the transport costs of forage imported in the period from April 5, 2018, to May 7, 2018.

Under the measure, eligible forage was defined as bales of hay, haylage, silage, alfalfa and any other types of forage deemed acceptable to the department.

For an 8X4X4 bale of the forage listed above, the transport support per bale will equate to €60, according to the department. The transport support contribution on other standard bale sizes of eligible forage will be calculated pro rata, it added.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to AgriLand that 27 co-ops applied to participate in the measure. Some 22 of these applicants are now due for payment, having actually imported fodder.

Continuing, the spokesperson explained that a total of 3,968 farmers purchased imported fodder in some 8,624 transactions under the measure.

It is understood that control inspections of the participating co-ops have recently been completed and payments to importers will “commence shortly“.

Meanwhile, it emerged last month that approximately €162,000 had been paid out to 286 applicants under the department’s Fodder Transport Support Measure.

A number of cases currently remain under review for clearance, while other applications were deemed “ineligible” by the department.

New Fodder Import Support Measure

Furthermore, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, announced that €4.25 million has been allocated to a new Fodder Import Support Measure for autumn 2018.

The minister made the announcement having secured the agreement with the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe.

The measure is being introduced to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage (hay, silage, haylage, alfalfa etc) from outside the island of Ireland.