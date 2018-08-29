Collision with loose horse leaves 2 Gardai injured

Two Gardai were injured in an incident early yesterday morning where a loose horse struck their car while on patrol in Co. Limerick.

In a statement on the matter, An Garda Siochana confirmed that the collision occurred at approximately 4:30am, yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 28).

Gardai were attending an incident on the N18 between Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction, when an official vehicle was struck by a runaway horse which was killed instantly.

The two Gardai who were travelling in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries, the statement added.

In an update on the matter on Twitter, the Garda Representative Association said: “Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses.

HIDDEN DANGERS: Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses. One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you.

“One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the frontline is hugely unpredictable,” the group added.