Collision with loose horse leaves 2 Gardai injured
Two Gardai were injured in an incident early yesterday morning where a loose horse struck their car while on patrol in Co. Limerick.
In a statement on the matter, An Garda Siochana confirmed that the collision occurred at approximately 4:30am, yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 28).
Gardai were attending an incident on the N18 between Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction, when an official vehicle was struck by a runaway horse which was killed instantly.
In an update on the matter on Twitter, the Garda Representative Association said: “Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses.
HIDDEN DANGERS: Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses. One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/YY0bg9nhib
— GRA (@gardarep) August 28, 2018
“One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the frontline is hugely unpredictable,” the group added.
Reports clarified that one horse was involved in the collision.