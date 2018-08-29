Aware to showcase positive mental health programme at ploughing

Aware will urge people to reach out for support and look after their mental health at the 2018 National Ploughing Championships on September 18-20.

Information will be made available on support services for those affected by depression, bipolar disorder and mood-related conditions.

The organisation will also promote its free programmes for adults and adolescents, designed to educate and empower people to look after their mental health.

Hosted by ESB Networks, the Aware stand will encourage visitors to “start the journey and empower yourself”.

Brid O’Meara, director of services at Aware, commented: “Without a doubt there is increasing pressure on the farming community in recent years – reduced incomes, increased costs and regulations, long working hours, social isolation and unpredictable weather conditions, to name a few.”

Advertisement

O’Meara acknowledged that the farming lifestyle can be stressful and she encouraged anyone experiencing difficulties should “reach out for help”.

Farming is more than a job; it’s a lifestyle that often requires long hours, oftentimes working by yourself.

She also highlighted the social isolation often experienced by those living in rural areas. She outlined the importance of farmers being aware of the services available to them and feeling comfortable accessing them.