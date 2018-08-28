D’Arcy steps down as LacPatrick chief

Gabriel D’Arcy has announced his decision to resign as chief executive of LacPatrick Dairies, the Monaghan-based processor has revealed.

It was agreed following talks with the co-operative that D’Arcy would depart the company.

LacPatrick Dairies chairman Andrew McConkey said: “I would like to wish Gabriel, his wife and family all the very best for their future.”

Gabriel D’Arcy said: “It has been an honour to serve LacPatrick and its shareholders. I would like to thank the chairman, the board, management, staff and shareholders for their support and assistance in transforming LacPatrick over the past four years.”

Separately, Dr Sean Brady has been appointed by the co-op’s board on an interim basis as acting head of operations.

Commenting on Dr Brady’s appointment Andrew McConkey said:

“I am confident that Sean’s experience will provide the board and management with the support and guidance required at this time.

“These events do not impact the current process LacPatrick is involved in. We remained involved in exclusive amalgamation talks with Lakeland Dairies. These talks are progressing and we hope to be in a position to announce further details in the coming weeks,” McConkey said.

Gabriel D’Arcy

Prior to joining Town of Monaghan Co-op, as it was in August 2014, Gabriel D’Arcy had been managing director of Bord na Mona since 2008.

Before this, D’Arcy worked for almost 20 years with the Kerry Group and was closely involved in the rapid expansion of Kerry’s Ingredients Division in Europe of which he became commercial director.

D’Arcy began his career in the Irish Defence Forces where he served for 12 years, both at home and abroad. As part of his cadetship at Military College, he completed undergraduate studies at University College Galway graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons) in 1981.

He also holds an MSc from University College Dublin from 1988, and an MBA from Kinston University Business School, 1996.

LacPatrick

LacPatrick was formed in July 2015 as a result of the merger of Ballyrashane and Town of Monaghan Co-ops.

Earlier in the summer, the boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies agreed to enter into exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two societies.

In a statement, the Monaghan co-op said: “Any agreement reached will be subject to shareholder approval and the relevant regulatory clearance.”