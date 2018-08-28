New Irish agent for Froment dynamometers

UK dynamometer manufacturer Froment has appointed DTE Systems from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, as its first official Irish agent.

Froment has been designing and building power-test equipment for several decades; the brand-name is well known throughout the agricultural machinery trade in Ireland.

Froment dynamometer

DTE-Systems is headed up by Adam McDonald; he has “considerable experience” in the automotive sector and has been specialising in automotive and agricultural machinery tuning since the early 2000s.

He says that a Froment dynamometer has been a “crucial element” of his own tuning kit.

I could not provide the best possible service for my customers without a Froment dynamometer.

“It allows me to test a tractor or harvester before tuning. Once tuned, I can verify the results to the customer,” he said.

As an agent for Froment here in Ireland, McDonald will look after both sales and technical issues, which includes training dealer staff.

Technical support also extends to supporting the many older Froment dynamometers that are still operating throughout the country.

‘Increasing horsepower’

Currently, there are two models of Froment dynamometer available.

The Sigma 50 can test up to 515hp (380kW) and 3170Nm of torque. The larger Sigma 60 can test up to 680hp (500kW) and 4150Nm of torque.

He explained: “The increased usage of high-horsepower tractors and harvesters is reflected in the demand for dynamometers capable of testing them.”

Cooney Furlong Machinery Company

McDonald recently installed a larger Froment Sigma 60 with Cooney Furlong Machinery Company in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Barth Landy, general Manager at Cooney Furlong Machinery Company, commented:

“We are a new dealer so we did a lot of research into what would be the most suitable dynamometer for our business.

“We feel that, going forward, we will have a dynamometer in the Sigma 60 that will be able to test the entire Case IH range – up to and including the largest models,” he said.

Froment dynamometers are available as static or trailed units; trailed versions are available in single or double-axle configuration.

The Froment Sigma 60 supplied by DTE Systems to Cooney Furlong Machinery Company is the first in the country to be supplied on a tandem-axle.

‘Impressive’ upgrades

Meanwhile, 2018 has seen a number of upgrades to Froment’s Sigma series.

These include a new hand-held controller with a micro USB port for updates. There are also new hardware and software updates – to push test-able output beyond 680hp.

Windows-based laptop software is standard, enabling customers to use their own laptops in conjunction with the machine’s hand-held controller.