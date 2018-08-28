Anna May McHugh appointed to ‘incredibly prestigious’ position
The managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna May McHugh, has recently been appointed as an honorary board member of the World Ploughing Organisation.
Described as an “incredibly prestigious” appointment by the NPA, Anna May McHugh will become only the second ever person to hold this title.
The Laois native was bestowed with the honour in Germany this week ahead of the World Ploughing Championships.
Amazing news, NPA MD Anna May McHugh has just been elected as an Honorary Board Member of the @World_Ploughing – this is an incredibly prestigious appointment as only one other person has this title @AgrilandIreland @RTEOne @farmersjournal @FarmersMonthly @FarmersGuardian pic.twitter.com/L0aTip7z3U
— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) August 28, 2018
The World Ploughing Organisation’s constitution states that the governing board may honour people, as it thinks fit, by inviting them to be honorary life members of the organisation or to accept special office – without voting powers or payment.
Eamonn Tracey from Co. Carlow and John Whelan from Co. Wexford are representing Ireland at the World Ploughing Organisation’s event in Germany this week.
The Irish Ploughing team putting in great practice in #Germany in advance of the @World_Ploughing Contest @RTECountryWide @RTEOne @TV3Ireland @AgrilandIreland @FarmersMonthly @AgriAware pic.twitter.com/XFmndcmc5z
— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) August 24, 2018
Later this month, the National Ploughing Championship’s will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from Tuesday, September 18, to Thursday, September 20.
Preparations are already underway to transform the site, which will see thousands of people pass through the gates over the course of the three-day event.