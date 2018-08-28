Anna May McHugh appointed to ‘incredibly prestigious’ position

The managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna May McHugh, has recently been appointed as an honorary board member of the World Ploughing Organisation.

Described as an “incredibly prestigious” appointment by the NPA, Anna May McHugh will become only the second ever person to hold this title.

The Laois native was bestowed with the honour in Germany this week ahead of the World Ploughing Championships.

Amazing news, NPA MD Anna May McHugh has just been elected as an Honorary Board Member of the @World_Ploughing – this is an incredibly prestigious appointment as only one other person has this title @AgrilandIreland @RTEOne @farmersjournal @FarmersMonthly @FarmersGuardian pic.twitter.com/L0aTip7z3U — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) August 28, 2018

The World Ploughing Organisation’s constitution states that the governing board may honour people, as it thinks fit, by inviting them to be honorary life members of the organisation or to accept special office – without voting powers or payment.

Meanwhile, Anna May’s daughter, Anna Marie McHugh, is currently the general secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation.

Eamonn Tracey from Co. Carlow and John Whelan from Co. Wexford are representing Ireland at the World Ploughing Organisation’s event in Germany this week.

Later this month, the National Ploughing Championship’s will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from Tuesday, September 18, to Thursday, September 20.