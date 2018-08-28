Further ease in spring lamb quotes

Spring lamb producers are facing into another challenging week as quotes have eased by a further 10c/kg.

In the early part of last week, the majority of buyers offered 480-490c/kg for spring lambs. However, base quotes have dropped to 470-480c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance bonuses) this week.

Procurement managers are pointing to strong supplies over recent weeks as the primary cause of the reduction, while the weakness of the sterling also has a role to play.

In addition, an increase in the number of Northern Irish lambs being available for slaughter down south also has to be accounted for.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), some 8,439 Northern Irish lambs were exported to southern plants during the week ending August 26 – a climb of 945 head on the previous week. This was the highest level of weekly export recorded since early March this year.

Although the spring lamb market has taken a hit over recent weeks, some farmers have been able to secure deals at 500c/kg this week. Some movement is also available in factory weight limits, with some producers securing deals up to a 22kg carcass.

Meanwhile, as has been the case over recent weeks, the ewe market continues to remain tricky and buyers are starting negotiations are 260c/kg for factory-fit lots and are continuing to impose 40kg carcass weight limits.

Supplies

Driven by demand from the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, throughput in Irish sheep factories reached 78,428 head during the week ending August 19 – a climb of 20,219 head on the previous week.

A 20,411-head rise in spring lamb throughput was the primary reason for this increase, while cast (ewe and ram) and hogget throughput declined.