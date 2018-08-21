Processors move to tighten grip on spring lamb market

After strengthening somewhat over recent weeks, sheep processors have moved to tighten their grip on the market this week.

Although prices of 500-505c/kg (including bonuses) were widely available last week, many processors have moved to lower spring lamb base quotes by 10c/kg.

Lamb buyers are now starting negotiations with farmers at 480-490c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance bonuses) this week.

It’s worth remembering that we witnessed similar moves from processors in the week directly ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha last year. In the corresponding period in 2017, processors dropped spring lamb quotes by a similar margin.

In addition, more Northern Irish lamb has also been processed in Irish plants over recent weeks. According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), exports of Northern Irish lamb to southern plants totalled 7,494 head during the week ending August 11 – up 455 head on the previous week and the highest level of exports recorded since February 2018.

Moving on to ewes, the ewe trade appears to remain tricky for another week. Although largely unchanged from last week, processors are only offering 260-270c/kg for factory-fit ewes.

Supplies

Meanwhile, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 58,209 sheep were slaughtered in approved export plants during the week ending August 12.

Throughput decreases were witnessed in the hogget, spring lamb and cast (ewe and ram) categories to put the total weekly kill back by 5,117 head or 8.1% on the previous week. However, a lack of processing on Monday, August 6, due to the bank holiday is likely to have contributed to this reduction.