John Deere revamps its smaller Sampo-built combines

John Deere has launched second-generation versions of its W330 and W440 combines – for next year’s harvest.

Overall cab volume has increased by 15% – to 3.3m³.

A new touch-screen display is claimed to be “intuitive to use” and is supposedly “unique in this industry segment”.

In addition, Automatic Combine Adjustment (ACA) lets the operator select the next crop to be harvested; the combine then automatically adjusts the drum and cleaning system – by varying the drum and fan speeds; concave clearance; and other parameters.

To speed up emptying of the grain tank, the unloading rate has been increased from 55 to 75L/second on the W330 PTC (pre-threshing cylinder) model.

On the W440 the rate has been increased from 55 to 100L/second – by using the unloading system from the W440 PTC.

The W330 PTC combine also features a new lateral-tilt option for the feeder-house.

It’s worth noting that the W330 and W440 are built for John Deere by Sampo (in Finland). This video (below), which was shot back in 2016, shows first-generation versions being assembled.

The footage encompasses most aspects of the production process – right through to finished machines leaving the facility.

New track-drive for bigger combines

In other combine harvester news, John Deere says that its new-generation track-drive systems offer “20% more comfort and a 30% larger footprint”.

Manufactured by Soucy, the new rubber tracks are available for all S-Series combines, along with the T560, T660 and T670 models.

Thanks to a longer track belt design, the 24in (609mm) track option for the S700 and T-Series combines is said to have the same footprint as competitive 30in (762mm) versions.

Transport width remains below 3.5m and is only 3.29m on the five-walker T-Series model.

Top speed is up to 40kph on all models, while ride comfort has been improved by an undercarriage with five pivot points. John Deere says that measurements taken at the axles and the cab floor have “confirmed a 20% more comfortable ride compared to a competitive make”.

“Increased uptime” is achieved by using four instead of three steel cord layers on the new tracks, while the track profile has also been improved; the lugs are deeper now and are angled at 55º.

In addition, track durability has been road-tested using a front-mounted, eight-row maize header.