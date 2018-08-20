Arrabawn holds price for July milk

Arrabawn has revealed its hand for July milk price, announcing an unchanged figure from last month.

The Nenagh-headquartered co-operative will pay 32c/L including VAT and a drought bonus, which is no change from the previous month, according to a spokesperson for Arrabawn.

This follows hot on the heels of the announcement by LacPatrick that its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 32c/L including VAT for milk supplied in July. This is an increase of 1c/L on last month.

Meanwhile, suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 27.5p/L including VAT for milk supplied in July.

This is an increase of 1p/L on last month.

Earlier July prices

Last week, Dairygold announced its July milk price, offering the same as last month.

Dairygold maintained the base price paid for milk supplied in July at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, a spokesperson for the co-operative said.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Aurivo announced an increase to its base milk price for July supplies by 1c/L to 31.5c/L for July.