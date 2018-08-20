LacPatrick increases its July milk price for suppliers

LacPatrick Dairies has set its milk price for July following a meeting of its board earlier today (Monday, August 20).

Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 32c/L including VAT for milk supplied in July. This is an increase of 1c/L on last month.

Meanwhile, suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 27.5p/L including VAT for milk supplied in July. This is an increase of 1p/L on last month.

July Prices Elsewhere

Last week, Dairygold announced its July milk price, offering the same as last month.

Dairygold maintained the base price paid for milk supplied in July at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, a spokesperson for the co-operative said.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Aurivo announced an increase to its base milk price for July supplies by 1c/L to 31.5c/L for July.

The Sligo-headquartered processor said the increase on June’s price is reflective of steady milk markets, with slowing global milk supply growth and reasonable demand.

Lakeland Dairies increased its base milk price by 1c/L to 32.78c/L including VAT for July milk supplies. This is in line with market conditions which remain variable.

Meanwhile, Glanbia decided to hold its July milk price at 32c/L including VAT, which comprises an unchanged base price of 31c/L and a support payment of 1c/L from Glanbia Co-op to members.