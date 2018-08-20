Youth injured by a falling sheep on Mourne Mountains
A youth was injured while out walking on the Mourne Mountains, Co. Down, when a sheep landed on the young hiker.
The incident happened last Friday, August 17, when – according to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page – a request for assistance was received at 4:29pm from an injured walker.
It is understood that the male youth was out hiking with a group of friends in the vicinity of Hare’s Gap – when he collided with a sheep that had miscalculated a jump from an adjacent crag.
The rescue team responded to the call and located the casualty on steep ground in the Slieve Bearnagh region.
After a short transfer to road access, the casualty was handed over to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) for further treatment and then onward to the hospital. A total of 17 mountain rescue team members responded and had completed the rescue mission by 8:00pm.
According to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, it is believed that the sheep was uninjured during the incident and left the scene unaided.
‘Harrow-ing’ accident
Meanwhile, a tractor driver in the UK was inches away from a serious incident on Wednesday, August 15, just about avoiding an accident – but losing a disc harrow that had been attached to the machine in the process.
The driver had to swerve to avoid a car, causing the implement it was carrying to break away onto the road, blocking it in both directions at about 4:10pm that afternoon. The incident occurred near Wykeham, Yorkshire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident and the road was clear by 4:45pm that evening.