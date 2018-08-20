Changeable weather this week as moisture deficits vary

A changeable week consisting of rain, drizzle, fog and intermittent sunshine is expected for the coming days, according to Met Eireann, as a large variation in soil moisture deficits around the country remains evident.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with patches of drizzle, mist and fog; however, some sunshine will break through later in the day, according to the national meteorological office.

It will be humid with top temperatures of 17° to 22°, highest over east Munster and south Leinster. Winds are expected to be light variable or southwesterly.

It will be misty and mostly cloudy tonight, with some patches of rain, drizzle and fog forecast as well. A mild and humid night, with light southerly breezes, is given, with lowest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

An updated blight warning – issued on Saturday, August 18, at 6:00pm – remains in place due to the occurrence of weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight.

There will be reasonably good drying at times over the next week, in between rain or showers, the meteorological office has said.

Opportunities for spraying will be limited, but there will be some, especially in the south and east.

In terms of field conditions, soil moisture deficits remain high in central and eastern parts of Munster and over much of the southern half of Leinster, – between 50mm and 70mm – leading to some restriction in growth and little or no change is expected in the coming week.

However, soil moisture deficits in Connacht, west Ulster and along the west Munster coast, as well as in the extreme south-east, are much lower, even below 0mm in parts of Ulster and Connacht, where some soils are becoming saturated.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 21) will be mostly cloudy as well, with further patches of drizzle, mist and fog.

There will be good dry periods also, with some warm sunshine over Leinster and east Munster, Met Eireann says. A spell of persistent rain will develop on west and north-west coasts later in the day.

It will be warm and humid, with top temperatures reaching 18° to 23° – possibly higher in any prolonged sunshine. Moderate south to southwesterly winds will increase fresh, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow night will be breezy, with fresh and gusty south to south-west winds. Widespread rain is expected for a time too, which will be heavy in places, with some hill and coastal fog also given.

It will be close and humid with lowest temperatures remaining at 12° to 15°. However, a clearance will develop in northern and western areas late in the night.

Outlook

Further rain, mist and low cloud is forecast in eastern areas early on Wednesday, but the drier weather over Connacht, west Munster and Ulster will soon extend to all areas, bringing with it a largely dry and bright afternoon, with occasional sunny spells.

Top temperatures will reach 16° to 18° in general, but this could hit 19° or possibly 20° in eastern areas.