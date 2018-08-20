2 new recruits for Monaghan-based Corby Rock Mill

Animal feed business Corby Rock Mill has announced the recruitment of two new technical experts to bolster support offered to feed customers.

The Monaghan-based feed company says it is now providing additional technical support to its customers and intends to further develop these services in the future.

Supporting ruminant customers across the Corby Rock Mill operating area, the new team of ruminant nutritionist Jan Douglas and technical sales administrator Claire Murphy will provide advice on a range of technical subjects including ruminant nutrition, husbandry and management, the company says.

Appointments

Douglas joined Corby Rock Mill in June, coming from a global mineral premix company, where she worked for four years following her graduation from UCD with a master’s in both ruminant and monogastric nutrition.

She will spend time supporting customers on-farm and formulating rations in-house.

Murphy also joined the team in June following her graduation from UCD with a degree in Animal Science.

Advertisement

She will primarily be office-based, providing direct support to customers as well as the wider Corby Rock Mill technical and sales teams, according to the mill.

Speaking about the new appointments, Mark Quinn, managing director of Corby Rock Mill, said:

“The appointment of an in-house ruminant nutritionist and the development of a technical support function is an exciting move for Corby Rock as we replicate a proven model and demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality technical advice to our ruminant division.

This model is built around our team working together to achieve our customers’ goals.