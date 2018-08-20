How many new combines were sold in Ireland in 2018?

A total of 31 new combine harvesters have been registered in the Republic of Ireland so far this year – up to the end of July.

That’s according to figures compiled by the FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association).

With the onset of the grain harvest last month, the association says that combine sales figures “became much clearer”.

Gary Ryan, chief executive of the FTMTA, explained: “This year’s figure certainly defies the pessimism that might have been prevalent on this topic at the end of last year’s harvest and during this year’s difficult spring.

“A total of 31 new combines have been registered during the year – to the end of July.

While this figure is some way off the highs of 2013 and 2014, (when 65 and 61 new combines were registered respectively) it is a considerable improvement on last year’s market, which saw only 20 new combines registered.

Meanwhile, telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations (up to and including the end of July) “confirm a market that is continuing the strong performance of recent years”.

Advertisement

Telehandler figures

31 new telehandler were registered during July, bringing the figure for the first seven months (January-to-July inclusive) to 257 (new) units.

That, says the FTMTA, is a 19% increase on the same period of last year (2017).

Wheeled loader sales

Wheeled loaders have also seen “strong activity”. 15 (new) units were registered during July.

That brings the year-to-date figure to 93. That is apparently a 33% year-on-year increase. It also “comfortably exceeds” the 83 such machines that were registered during the totality of 2017.