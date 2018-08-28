Irish Water working to maintain ‘Kingdom’s’ water supply

With supply schemes under pressure due to the extended period of dry weather, Irish Water is working to maintain water supply to customers in Co. Kerry.

Due to the drought conditions experienced in recent months, water levels in the county have reportedly continued to fall – with very little rain forecast to fall in the coming weeks.

Both Irish Water and Kerry County Council are reportedly monitoring flows and water levels throughout the county to ensure the production of treated water continues and to minimise the impact on communities and businesses in Kerry.

As autumn approaches, a significant risk remains to most public water supplies in Co. Kerry, Irish Water has warned.

A spokesperson for Irish Water did explain that most farmers access water through privately-drilled wells. But farmers are advised to use water responsibly and to mend leaks when they are detected in order to maintain water levels overall.

Kerry Central Regional Scheme – which supplies Killarney, Tralee, Castlemaine and Castleisland;

Most public water supply schemes on the Dingle Peninsula;

Most public water supply schemes on the western parts of the Iveragh Peninsula. Water supply schemes under pressure at this time in Co. Kerry are:

Irish Water is asking all customers supplied by these schemes to continue to make every possible effort they can to conserve water.

As well as this, hydrogeologists and sub-aqua divers have been deployed by Irish Water and Kerry County Council to “explore possible new water sources and improve the operation of existing sources”.

Continuing, Irish Water said: “Wherever possible, new sources will be developed over the coming weeks and months. There may be an increased frequency of water supply interruptions, as new sources are brought online.