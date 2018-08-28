Tributes paid to IFA stalwart Richie Flynn

Tributes have been paid following the news of the death of former Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) stalwart Richie Flynn over the weekend.

In a statement, the farming organisation said that last Friday, August 24, the IFA was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of the group’s friend and colleague Richie Flynn.

Richie worked in the IFA for 27 years, joining in 1991 when he took up a role in the organisation’s press office.

In 1996, he moved to the aquaculture section, where he represented fish farmers around the coast for the last 22 years.

Richie was the first president of the EU Aquaculture Advisory Council, which was established in 2016.

He was a former board member of the Marine Institute and chaired the EU Advisory Committee on aquaculture from 2001 to 2011.

Advertisement

He also served as president of the European Shellfish Federation from 2012 to 2016.

Jan Feenstra, who worked closely with Richie as chairman of the Irish Salmon Growers’ Association, said he would always remember him for his loyalty and his fearless work in promoting fish farming.

IFA president Joe Healy said everybody was very shocked at the news that Richie had passed away early on Friday morning.

“Richie was a well-respected colleague and somebody who was utterly dedicated to his work in the IFA. His commitment to farmers for his entire working life was steadfast.

On behalf of everybody in the IFA, I want to offer our condolences to his family, in particular his wife Trish and their two children Liam and Roisin, his mother Helen and his sister Sinead.