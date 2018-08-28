Slurry, bedding and drought: Has this Co. Cavan manufacturer the answers?

Mastek, which claims to be one of Ireland’s leading low-emission slurry spreading machinery manufacturers, is launching three new products at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

First up is the Universal Dribble Bar (pictured above). Following up on the existing Professional Universal Dribble Bar (PUDB), which has had sales of over 150 units so far in 2018, Mastek is launching a new “standard model” version.

This dribble bar is available in 6.5m and 7.5m widths. Mastek describes it as “a very strong and robust machine”, but it does not have the break-away arm system or the independent gate valve feed.

However, each arm is in a butterfly position; this, says Mastek, “gives better ground clearance on the outside”. It also includes Mastek’s Supercut macerator.

Mastek’s own design

It’s a “simple design” that’s aimed towards nitrates derogation farmers who require multiple dribble bars for tankers they already own. Like the PUDB, it can be retro-fitted onto existing tankers “without the need for welding or fabrication on the farm”.

It is also, says Mastek, eligible for 40% or 60% funding under TAMS II. The 7.5m model will be available for approximately €8,500 (plus VAT).

Bauer separators

Mastek has been partnered with Bauer for the last 10 years. Bauer has been involved with slurry separation and irrigation equipment since 1930.

At this year’s National Ploughing Championships, Mastek will exhibit the Bauer S300 – a small, single-phase separator that is suitable for 200 to 250 cattle. Rated output is up to 16m³ (with a dry matter content of up to 32%).

Mastek claims that it is the “perfect introductory separator for smaller farms in Ireland”.

The company will also showcase the Bauer S855GB – a green bedding separator. The dry matter content emanating from this machine is apparently 36%, which would make it usable for bedding animals – even dairy cows.

Paul Quinn, managing director of Mastek, explained: “This concept is well known all over the world. When the high cost of straw and other bedding materials are considered, the investment cost of the machine will pay for itself in three to five years.

“It also reduces the slurry volume by up to 20% on the farm.”

The separators are priced from €10,000 up to €40,000 (plus VAT), depending on the model.

Irrigation…for a drought

Paul added: “For the last few years, we have considered bringing Bauer’s irrigation range to Ireland.

“Because of the drier summer this year, we had a lot of enquiries from potato and vegetable farmers for such equipment.

“This year, we’ve decided to exhibit the Bauer Rainstar T irrigation system (pictured below). It’s a computerised, automatic irrigation system that can travel up to 450m. We’ll also have a Bauer water pump (to service the irrigation system) on our stand.

“Because of the continuously drier summers, we think this is perfect timing for Ireland.”