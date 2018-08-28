Dairygold in ‘advanced stage’ of importing Italian alfalfa

Dairygold is in the advanced stage of importing fodder, with its first shipment expected over the coming week, according to a spokesperson for the southern co-operative.

With more fodder due to come into the country in the following weeks, Dairygold’s first shipment will be Italian alfalfa, it was added.

Dairygold has identified approximately 25% of a deficit in winter feed supplies but is keeping the situation under constant review.

The co-operative’s fodder clinics are still ongoing and from the feedback given from co-op members, Dairygold will determine the levels of fodder required.

As in the fodder crises of 2013 and the spring of 2018, Dairygold will sell imported fodder to members at cost price, the firm said.

The Government’s €50/t subsidy will contribute to the transportation costs incurred, it was added.

Workshops

Earlier in the month, Dairygold announced 15 workshops running throughout August in the processor’s catchment area.

According to the southern cooperative, these are aimed to provide members with practical advice on grass, forage budgets and feed plans for the upcoming autumn and winter.

These workshops are run in conjunction with Teagasc as part of its joint programme.

Rebate

Dairygold also introduced a new €10/t rebate on all purchases of Compound Ruminant Feeds, effective until September 30.

Commenting on the initiative when it was announced, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: “Our priority is to introduce measures to help alleviate the current grass shortage while proactively addressing the real potential for winter fodder shortages.

As a positive initiative, this €10/t rebate will be a welcome additional financial support for farmers whose feed costs have increased as a result of the prolonged drought which has negatively impacted grass growth.