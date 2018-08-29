Ornua sets sights on eastern growth with high-ranking appointment

Irish dairy exporter Ornua has promoted David Butler to general manager for its operations in the Middle East and Africa as the company’s latest appointment.

Butler has served for the past four years as the international Sales Manager with Ornua.

The Middle East and Africa currently has annualised sales of approximately €200 million, with offices in Dubai and South Africa and packing and manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

As general manager, Butler will be responsible for leading the continued development of Ornua’s branded portfolio of premium Irish dairy products – which includes Kerrygold, Forto, and Beo – in the African and Middle Eastern markets, Ornua has said.

The incoming manager will also be responsible for driving volume growth of value-added ingredients to food manufacturer and foodservice customers in the region.

Butler joined Ornua in 2007 and has held a range of international sales and commercial roles.

In 2015 he was promoted to international sales manager for Ornua Trading and Ingredients Ireland where he led the international sales team to grow Ornua’s ingredient portfolio in the Middle East and Africa, the exporter has said.

Commenting on the appointment, Bernard Condon, CEO of Ornua Ingredients Europe, said: “We are delighted to announce David’s promotion to general manager Middle East and Africa.

“David will play an instrumental role in growing Ornua’s branded, ingredient and foodservice portfolios in the region, building and strengthening sustainable routes to market for grass-fed Irish dairy products.

David has over 11 years’ experience with Ornua and his knowledge of, and expertise in, the dairy industry makes him the perfect fit for this new role.