Auction report: See what these ‘old-school’ Fords sold for

Saturday, August 18, saw the latest Cheffins Harrogate Vintage Sale (auction) take place at Great Yorkshire Showground (England).

The tractors on offer dated from the early 1930s through to classic models (from the 1980s and 1990s).

Bill King, chairman at Cheffins, explained: “The Harrogate sale has always been a key date in the vintage and classic calendar and attracts enthusiasts from all over Europe.

“Whilst offering collectors a mid-show season opportunity to pick up new kit, the sale also provides a fantastic day out.”

This report focuses on the ‘vintage’ Ford (and Ford-derived) tractors present; we look at a segment of what was on offer.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices. All the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ (commission) of 5%.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.