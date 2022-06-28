The Super Sixty Sale recently saw prices top €3,000 at Tullamore Mart for a Dutch Spotted shearling ewe.

Speaking after the sale to Agriland, the Workman family said: “As the dust settles after our Super Sixty Sale in Tullamore Mart, we were delighted with the outcome of the event.

“We achieved a 80% clearance with our top lot, a February-born 2021 Dutch Spotted shearling ewe by one of our stock sires Spotty Lad selling for €3,000 for export [our top priced female]. In total 17 lots found new addresses in Northern Ireland following the sale.

“The highest price in the male section was a February-born 2022 Dutch Spotted ram lamb by our new sire Killer, that sold for €2,450.

Breakdown of prices on the day:

Dutch Spotted female shearling prices ranged from €1,400-3,000;

Single shearling Dutch Spotted ram made €1,900;

Dutch Spotted ram lambs sold from €800-2,450;

Dutch Spotted ewe lambs traded from €1,150-1,700;

Blue Texel shearling females sold from €650-950;

Blue Texel ewe lambs ranged in price from €500-760;

Badger Face Texel ewe lambs sold from €1,000-1,900;

Rouge de l’Ouest ewe lambs ranged in price from €500-780.

“Following on from our viewing weekend prior to the sale date, we seen the results in strong online bidders being active on the day.”

The Workman Family express their thanks to all who visited the farm, enquired, attended the sale and tuned in online.