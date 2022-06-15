Tullamore Mart is set to play host to the Super Sixty Sale this coming Saturday (June 18).

The sale, which is set to comprise 60 handpicked pedigree sheep with imported bloodlines, will consist of Dutch Spotted, Blue Texel, Rouge de l’Ouest and Badger Face Texel sheep.

The sheep are coming from the farm of Malcolm, Hilary and Jonathan Workman of Drumhirk Pedigrees in Co. Monaghan.

The sale is set to kick off at 1.30p.m, and will offer buyers an opportunity to purchase pedigree male and female stock, with pre-sale viewing starting at 12:00p.m.

A breakdown of what will be on offer on the day includes:

Dutch Spotted: Shearling ewes, shearling ram, ewe lambs and ram lambs;

Blue Texel: Shearling ewes, one ewe and a lamb, and ewe lambs;

Rouge de l’Ouest: Ewe lambs and a ram lamb;

Badger Face Texel: Ewe, ewe lambs and ram lambs.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Hilary said: “We are excited for the upcoming sale this weekend. We had a two successful viewing days over the weekend of what will be on offer.

“The sale is to mark Malcom’s 60th birthday which was disrupted for the third year in a row due to Covid-19 and is the reason why we are hoping to put forward sixty sheep for the sale.

Bidding on the day will be available ringside and through LSL auctions.