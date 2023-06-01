Irish farmers are at a higher risk of skin cancer as they work outdoors and are exposed to the sun, a farm organisation has warned today (Thursday, June 1).

Temperatures are forecast to remain high for the coming week and the Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) is encouraging all farmers to protect their skin as part of the SunSmart campaign.

The IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Alice Doyle, said: “Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year”.

“Most people living in Ireland have fair skin, the type which burns easily and tans poorly, so are at high risk of UV damage and skin cancer.”

Research suggests that compared to people who work indoors the majority of the time, farmers are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun.

Advertisement

SunSmart campaign

The SunSmart campaign is part of the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme.

SunSmart 5:

Slip- on clothing that covers your skin (such as long sleeves, collared tshirts);

Slop on suncream (using factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for children);

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat;

Seek shade (especially if outdoors between 11am and 3pm, and always use a sunshade on a child’s buggy);

Slide on sunglasses.

As well as these 5 it is important to remember:

Advertisement

Do not deliberately try to get a suntan.

Avoid getting a sunburn.

Never use a sunbed.

No sunscreen can provide 100% protection, it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade. UV Index Source: Met Eireann

Weather forecast

Farmers have been advised that the weather outlook will be mainly dry “with most of the country seeing no rainfall” in the week ahead.

According to Met Éireann drying conditions will be good this week and there will be “above average temperatures with plenty of sunshine”.

It has also advised that there will be good opportunities “for spraying this week with little to no rainfall and light winds much of the time”.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has also issued a condition orange high fire risk valid until Tuesday June, 6.