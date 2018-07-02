Suckler farm walk set to showcase Stabiliser breed

A suckler farm walk on the farm of Sean Hayden in Longfordpass, near Thurles, Co. Tipperary, will be held this week by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

It will take place on Wednesday, July 4, at 6:00pm.

According to the ICSA, Hayden runs one of Ireland’s only herds of Stabiliser cattle, a breed that is known for its docility and feed conversion efficiency.

Hayden maintains that the switch from continental-crossbreeds has transformed his suckler enterprise in terms of profitability and labour input.

Guest speaker on the evening will be Billy O’Kane, a previous winner of a UK Beef Farmer of the Year award.

O’Kane, who farms his herd of Stabilisers in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, is also an advocate of the breed. He, along with Sean, will discuss all aspects of their enterprises and will be there on the day to answer any questions.

Advertisement

Also speaking on the evening will be Michael Ryan, a nutritionist from Hennessy Feeds. According to the ICSA, Hennessy Feeds uses a range of raw materials from north Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The ICSA Suckler chairman, John Halley, said: “There has been a strong interest in the Stabiliser breed so the farm walk represents an ideal opportunity to share information and exchange ideas.

We look forward to an informative and enjoyable evening.