Status Yellow warnings reissued as drought continues

Met Eireann has reissued two Status Yellow weather warnings for most of the country as the current hot dry weather looks set to continue this week.

A Status Yellow advisory warning has been renewed for the entire country due to the continuing dry weather.

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland, Met Eireann has said.

This warning was reissued on Saturday 30 June 30 at 6:00pm, and will remain valid until 11:59pm on Friday night (July 6).

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow high-temperature warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon for today (Monday, July 2).

Temperatures will reach 27° or higher in some areas today, Met Eireann warns.

The warning was issued yesterday evening (Sunday, July 1) at 5:00pm and updated early this morning at 5:00am.

The new warning will remain valid from 11:00am until 9:00pm today.

On today’s weather, apart from some cloudy intervals early this morning, today will be warm and mostly sunny with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Highest temperatures will peak at 22° to 28° for much of the country, according to Met Eireann, with it expected to be warmest in Munster and south Leinster.

It will be cooler in northern and western parts of Connacht and Ulster with highs of 15° to 21°.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, with lowest temperatures of 10° in the north to 15° in the south.

Drying conditions have been severe with the result that a red warning now exists for fire in vulnerable environments.

Currently no difficulties for spraying, but to be cautious about leaf scorch in these high temperatures.

On field conditions, the land is very solid right now and well-trod paths on any inclines can sometimes be slippy and may present a safety issue for man and beast, Met Eireann warns.

Soil moisture deficits are 60-80mm across the east, south and a good deal of the midlands; in the north and northwest they are 40-50mm. Grass growth is practically non-existent, the office says.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will continue warm, dry and mostly sunny with light to moderate easterly breezes, the national meteorological office says. Highest temperatures will reach 21° to 27°, while it will be coolest along the east coast and warmest in the midlands and west.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry with clear spells, though a few showers are possible near the south coast. Lowest temperatures will drop to 11° to 15°.