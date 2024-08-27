Reducing the age at slaughter of beef cattle is a very efficient and achievable way of reducing methane production and optimising profit.

This is according to research scientist at the Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI), Dr. Francis Lively.

Reducing age at slaughter can be achieved by setting growth targets throughout the life of the animal.

In addition, having accurate feed analysis is critical to develop a nutritional plan to meet a good slaughter weight at a lower age.

Regular monitoring of performance is necessary to ensure targets are being achieved

AFBI trials confirm that maintaining a liveweight gain figure of 0.6kg/day throughout an animal’s life will deliver significant reductions in slaughter age, while still maintaining carcase weight and shape.

“This figure relates to heifers and steers of all breed types. Essentially the days of putting cattle trough a store period are over.

“Meeting these targets will entail beef farmers providing top quality grazing opportunities for stock and making silage of a similar quality, which can be fed during the winter months,” Dr. Lively said.

Age at slaughter

The AFBI scientist admitted that achieving a reduced age at slaughter will be a more straightforward challenge with native breed cattle.

Meanwhile, AFBI’s Prof. Steven Morrison has confirmed that UK cattle feeding guidelines are being re-assessed at the present time.

“This work is being undertaken courtesy of the ‘Feed into Beef’ initiative. It is a five-year research project involving AFBI, Scotland’s Rural College and the UK Agri-Tech Centre.

“The programme is funded by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board,” Prof. Morrison said.

There is strong evidence that current guidance can both under and over-estimate nutritional requirements for different classes of beef cattle in specific circumstances.

These nutrient requirements have not been revised since the publication of guidance by the Agricultural and Food Research Council (AFRC) in 1993.

Since that time, the genetic base of the UK’s cattle population has changed considerably as have feeds commonly used by farmers.

As a consequence, an update of these nutrition models was deemed overdue.

The focus of the updates to be provided by Feed into Beef includes: the better prediction of feed intake values and defining in a more precise manner the association between growth rates and the effects on carcass composition.

The programme will also address the energy and protein requirements of modern beef cattle while also revising information on feed values plus a full consideration of feed interactions.