Prices: Successful first online calf sale at Carnaross Mart

As marts slowly get back to operating at some sort of capacity, Carnaross Mart continues with its online sales; the first sale proved to be a major success on Monday last, April 6.

Due to this success, Carnaross Mart will facilitate online sales over the coming weeks, with strict restrictions in place as the battle against Covid-19 intensifies.

Animals are dropped off at the mart and a designated viewing time is provided for potential buyers.

However, strict protocols are in place, such as hand sanitising and signing in; all viewers must wear gloves, with viewing numbers also curtailed to two at a time.

After the viewing period, the auction moves online and farmers can bid for their desired lots.

On Friday last, April 11, the mart’s manager Padraig McElroy noted the first online sale of calves was met with an “outstanding trade all round”.

The sale was met with strong demand from farmers as well as exporters.

Friesian bull calves were reported to make from €25/head to €180/head. Aberdeen Angus bulls sold at €150-370/head, while their female counterparts went under the hammer for €130-390/head.

In the case of Herefords, these calves sold at €100-350/head. There were also a number Belgian Blue and continental calves on offer, with these lots selling up to €400/head.

The cattle sale will take place on Monday, April 13, with normal restrictions. Intake will take place from 6:00am to 9:30am, while viewing will start at 9:30am and finish at 10:30am; the sale will commence at 11:00am.

Additionally, the weanling sale will continue on Tuesday evening, April 14. For this sale, intake will begin from 12:00pm until 3:00pm. Viewing will commence at 3:00pm up to 4:30pm and the sale will start at 5:00pm.