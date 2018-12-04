Substantial 60ac residential farm in Kerry Peninsula hotspot

McQuinn Property Services Limited brings to the market an exceptional property, incorporating 60ac of residential land, ‘out-of-this-world‘ sights, a dwelling, and a number of outbuildings.

Eamonn McQuinn, who is facilitating the sale, describes the area as a tourist hotspot. Located in Gleann Loic, Dunquin, Dingle, Co. Kerry, the property is on the western tip of the Dingle Peninsula and it is 15km from Dingle centre.

The peninsula is rich in culture and activities, and among those that are available to residents include: sandy beaches safe for swimming; walking routes for all abilities; a thriving Irish language community; a rich musical tradition; fine dining; sea angling; arts and film festivals; talented craftspersons; and some of the best surfing in Ireland.

Residential farm and dwelling

The residence is a two-storey, five-bedroom dwelling. According to Eamonn, the property has not been occupied for a number of years; however, it is still in good condition and it would not take a lot to modernise the building.

The dwelling is set well back from the main road, offering privacy and seclusion. The property has road frontage onto the R559.

Outside the residence is a yard, which benefits from “out-of-this-world” sights and overlooks The Blasket Islands. The garden needs maintenance but it does include an apple and pear orchard which boasts of being well sheltered.

Originally a former dairy farm, the land is of good quality and the sale includes high-mountain sheep ground – Mount Eagle. It is currently all in grass and is used for grazing livestock.

Up to 500 trees have been planted on the perimeter boundary of the lands and offers good cover for livestock. In 2017 planning permission has been approved for a 100-unit sheep house.

There are a number of disused sheds and outhouses all in good condition, including a 3-bay slatted unit. They are adjacent to the dwelling and may offer future development potential.

As well as this, there is an old dwelling located close to the farmyard which offers the potential for it to be renovated and refurbished.

Additional information

Further amenities include: air conditioning; heating; a pool; and a security camera.

Given the exceptional property’s location, Eamonn believes there will be huge interest from international markets.

Commenting on its future, Eamonn said that there are commercial ventures outside of farming – for example, it could make a nice B&B business. It is located near where Ryan’s Daughter was filmed.

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment through the estate agents. It is for sale by private treaty as one unit.