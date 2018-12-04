Auction report: Trailers and varied range of machinery changes hands

An on-site auction was held on Thursday, November 1, on behalf of Rainthorpe Farms. It took place ‘on-site’ – at West Hall Farm, Welton, Lincolnshire (England).

The sale was noteworthy for including two high horse-powered tracked tractors amongst others. The sale also played host to a tracked combine harvester and a whole brace of machinery.

The auction was conducted by Cheffins.

Here, we focus on the trailers and other miscellaneous (machinery) lots.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.