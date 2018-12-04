GDT gets a lift in latest auction after 7 consecutive drops

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has got a lift in its most recent auction – event 225 – which concluded with the GDT Price Index up 2.2%.

This increase comes after seven consecutive falls in index for the milk price indicator.

Lasting two hours and 16 minutes, 178 bidders participated across 18 rounds with a total of 139 emerging with winning bids.

A total of 36,450MT of product was sold at today’s auction.

AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$4,755/MT;

Butter index up 2.7%, average price US$3,745/MT;

BMP index up 16.9%, average price US$2,973/MT;

Ched index down 2.2%, average price US$3,184/MT;

LAC index up 0.5%, average price US$918/MT;

RenCas index up 2%, average price US$5,167/MT;

SMP index up 0.3%, average price US$1,970/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 2.5%, average price US$2,667/MT. Key results:

BMP was the most dramatic mover on the day, getting a substantial 16.9% rise in index, while Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) also dropped by a hefty 9.4%.

Advertisement

Cheddar saw a decrease of a notable 2.2% in its price index.

The only product on the day to see a decrease was cheddar (Ched), while all the other products experienced a rise.

All products were offered at today’s event, and Sweet Whey Powder’s (SWP’s) index was once again not available.