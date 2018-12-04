Auction Report: Mixed bag of ‘blues’ at on-site sale

Early November saw an on-site auction take place at West Corner Farm, Dairy Drove, Thorney, Peterborough, UK. It was held by Brown & Co of Peterborough.

The auction attracted a variety of machines from this largely tillage area of the UK. Among the tractors up for sale were a few ‘blues’, including an uncommon Ford 3000 with the company’s Select-O-Speed transmission – a drive-line that received mixed reviews at the time of its introduction.

In this report, we take a quick look at the Ford and Leyland tractors on offer.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

The auctioneers did not charge a buyers’ premium.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate of 20% (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.