Meath man to manage Munster region for Germinal

Germinal Ireland has announced the appointment of a new technical sales manager for Munster.

The seed specialist firm has recently appointed Meath native Bill Reilly to the role of technical sales manager.

Formerly of Germinal Great Britain, and prior to that the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK, Reilly is originally from a sheep farm in Drumree, Co. Meath.

The Meath native holds a degree in Agricultural Science, specialising in Animal and Crop Production from University College Dublin, and also holds a masters in Arable Crop Management from University of Essex.

According to Germinal, Reilly “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Germinal Ireland, having been involved in research projects with AHDB prior to his role as technical sales manager for Germinal GB, covering South England and Wales”.

Advertisement

In his new role with Germinal Ireland, Reilly will cover the Munster region to further the level of technical support provided to customers and farmers.

About Germinal

A multinational seed firm with branches in the UK, New Zealand, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Germinal’s Irish arm is based in Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary.