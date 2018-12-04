Meath man to manage Munster region for Germinal
Germinal Ireland has announced the appointment of a new technical sales manager for Munster.
The seed specialist firm has recently appointed Meath native Bill Reilly to the role of technical sales manager.
Formerly of Germinal Great Britain, and prior to that the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK, Reilly is originally from a sheep farm in Drumree, Co. Meath.
According to Germinal, Reilly “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Germinal Ireland, having been involved in research projects with AHDB prior to his role as technical sales manager for Germinal GB, covering South England and Wales”.
In his new role with Germinal Ireland, Reilly will cover the Munster region to further the level of technical support provided to customers and farmers.
About Germinal
A multinational seed firm with branches in the UK, New Zealand, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Germinal’s Irish arm is based in Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary.
In Ireland, Germinal operates in conjunction with Teagasc, universities, the Irish Grassland Association, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and other organisations “to deliver increased seasonal DM yield, improve total DM yield, increase quality and persistency and ultimately increase output at farm level”, according to the company.