Status Yellow warning in place for south-east

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been put in place for three counties by Met Eireann for counties Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

The warning was issued today (Monday, November 3), as the national forecaster predicts that up to 30mm of rain will fall in places.

There will be higher accumulations locally in upland and coastal areas, which will lead to spot flooding, according to Met Eireann.

The warning will come into place tomorrow at 3:00pm and will remain in place until 12:00pm on Wednesday.

Outlook

Tomorrow will remain cold again with frost and fog clearing gradually on Tuesday morning.

There will be some sunny spells but weather will turn hazy as cloud increases gradually from the south.

Rain will develop over south Munster later in the afternoon and top temperatures will be 4° to 6° across most parts but up to 8° or 9° along southern coasts.

As the week progresses, the weather looks like it will be unsettled and changeable, the national forecaster predicts.

Scattered showers of prolonged and heavy rainfall will cross the country later in the week with a chance of sleet falling in areas also.

Drying conditions are predicted to be generally moderate or poor over the coming days. There will be very few – if any – chances to spray arising.