A cache of Nuffields ‘cashed in’ at West Corner Farm

November 3, 2018, saw an on-site auction take place at West Corner Farm, Dairy Drove, Thorney, Cambridgeshire, UK. It was held by Brown & Co – agricultural and property auctioneers based in Peterborough.

The auction attracted a variety of machines from this largely tillage area of the UK. Among the tractors up for sale were several Nuffields in various states of repair; some were runners while others were destined to be donors for other projects.

In this report, we take a quick look at these Nuffields as well as a sprinkling of other popular classics.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

Advertisement

The auctioneers did not charge a buyers’ premium.

Prices are in sterling and are subject to VAT at the local rate of 20% (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.