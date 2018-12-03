Beara Peninsula location offers 18ac residential farm for €260,000

An 18.15ac residential farm holding with elevated sea views is currently on the market for sale at Rossmackowen, Beara, west Cork.

Speaking to Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates, he described the property as a “compact land holding with beautiful scenery, against the backdrop of the magnificent Hungry Hill setting”.

Located around 7km from Castletownbere, the town is a bustling fishing village in the heart of the Beara Peninsula. There is an array of places to eat, drink and visit, as well as there being events and festivals on throughout the year.

The Beara Peninsula offers an array of activities such as: backpacking; the Beara Way; ancient archaeological sites; cycling; angling; and much more.

The residence

According to the estate agents, the “traditional style residence has been well maintained and has excellent sea and coastal views along with direct road frontage and free running streams”. It is an idyllic and traditional style farmhouse.

The ground floor of the property comprises: a kitchen; a guest washroom; a main study with an open fireplace; a living room; and a front sun room.

The first floor comprises two bedrooms – both with a window sea view – and an open landing area.

Additional amenities include: oil-fired central heating; private sewage treatment; a landline; and gravity flow water supplied from the mountain.

The land

The land is good quality working farmland. It is currently not being run as a farm, however, it would be suitable as a small agri holding, according to Denis Harrington.

He further explained that it would suit a hobby farmer or as an organic farm venture. Ideally, sheep and a small number of cattle would suit the land.

As well as this, there is also a stone outbuilding which provides potential for further ancillary development.

Additional information

According to the estate agents, the “appeal of the celebrated setting is world renowned and property holdings of this special size very rarely make the open market. This enchanting offering is a must view for Beara Peninsula lovers”.

The farm holding was originally set for €300,000, however, the decision was made to drop the price to €260,000 in line with current market prices.