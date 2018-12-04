Diary date: Next stop Mullingar for the Beef Plan Movement

The next meeting of the Beef Plan Movement is taking place tomorrow night (Wednesday, December 5), at 8:30pm in The Downs GAA Club, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, Westmeath spokesperson for the movement and national committee member – David Whelehan – explained what the meeting will involve.

“There will be speakers at the event including some of the founders of the Beef Plan Group and a representative from the Irish Simmental Cattle Society. There will also be mart managers speaking from the floor.”

David noted that speakers will be kept to a time limit in order to allow the farmers who are attending the meeting to give their views.

He outlined that the meeting is for all interested farmers from the counties of Longford, Offaly and Westmeath. However, all are welcome to attend.

“We want people attending the meeting to sign up on the night, so we are asking farmers to bring €10 along with them; the €10 registration cost is to cover stationary and administration costs.

“There are an awful lot of people making a hell of a lot of money out of an industry that’s not supposed to be profitable. But, beef farmers are not,” he explained.

Giving an overview on the group’s progress, he said: “We now have over 10,000 members. When we reach our target of 40,000, we will put the plan into action.”

For anyone interested in attending the meeting, directions to The Downs GAA Club can be found here.