The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has hosted its first combined higher education graduation ceremony at Greenmount Campus in Co. Antrim.

The event celebrated the achievements of the class of 2023 by bringing together degree students from the Enniskillen, Loughry and Greenmount campuses.

Martin McKendry, college director, said that graduation day is “the highlight of the academic calendar” and recognises the dedication and work of students.

“I think the breadth of your smiles are only matched by your parents, guardians, partners, family and CAFRE staff seated around the hall. Today is special for them too.

“I hope you enjoyed your time at CAFRE and are now looking forward to a fantastic career within agriculture, equine, food and horticulture,” he said.

Advertisement

William Hendry (Richhill) received the DAERA prize for top student on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture course from Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary, DAERA and Martin McKendry, college director, CAFRE at the Greenmount graduation ceremony.

“I have no doubt that over the next years there will be science and technology challenges which will heavily influence your careers.

“The education which you have received at CAFRE will place you in a very strong position to compete successfully and play your part from day one,” the college director added.

CAFRE

McKendry urged the new graduates to continue to learn and to develop themselves to help distinguish them from their peers.

He also thanked Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University for their continued support for the CAFRE degree programmes.

Some of the graduates began their CAFRE journey as a 16-year-old, studying on a Level 2 or Level 3 course, and have now qualified with Higher Education BSc (Honours) Degree qualifications.

Advertisement

The ceremony celebrated the graduation from the first cohorts of honours degree in horticulture and degree apprenticeship in food and drink manufacture courses.

These students had previously completed foundation degree level qualifications through CAFRE.

“Everything is going to work out exactly how it is meant to, provided you are willing to work hard and have the determination to seek out opportunities that await you,” Gill Gallagher, said.

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association was guest speaker at the graduation ceremony.