Ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert, Met Éireann has issued Status Red weather warnings for rainfall for counties Cork and Galway.

The national forecaster said that the highest accumulations of rain are expected in west Cork and west Galway.

The warnings are currently due to be valid from midnight tonight until 10:00a.m on Saturday (November 23).

Met Éireann said that there is the risk of severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses, along with treacherous travelling conditions. Source: Met Éireann

A Status Orange rain warning for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim has also been issued from midnight until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

Storm Bert is expected to bring “intense falls of rain over a short period of time” in these counties.

The conditions will lead to the potential for surface flooding, possible river flooding, very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that a Status Yellow wind and rain warning will be in place for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan from 10:00p.m tonight until 12:00p.m on Saturday.

Along with heavy rain, Storm Bert will bring very strong southeast to south winds.

A Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place for Co. Donegal from midnight tonight until 12:00p.m on Saturday.

Met Éireann said that the snow snow will transition to rain, which will be accompanied by strong southeast to south winds.

The UK Met Office has issued Status Yellow rain and wind warnings for Northern Ireland for tonight and into Saturday.

Storm Bert will bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday which may cause some disruption, it said.