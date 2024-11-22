It’s fair to say that environmental regulations have sent food production costs into orbit during the tenure of the last government.

When the Greens say they had a huge impact on the government, they are not exaggerating.

Irish farmers are lambasted for cultivating the soil to feed millions, while global superpowers pillage and decimate the earth’s surface, establishing mega-corporate farms, deforesting huge tracts of land, and mining valuable minerals to generate billions.

It’s pure hypocrisy in a cynical effort to keep food cheap and their produce access to European markets.

Food production for the world

If a Mercosur deal is secured, these climate laggards will be further rewarded for their environmental vandalism by being granted open access to our markets.

Along with the threatened loss of the nitrates derogation, this will be the final straw for Irish family farms.

Against this backdrop, don’t patronise farmers by promising to maintain our way of life, when it is that hard work that keeps millions alive with a safe, secure, and sustainable supply of quality food.

For millions of people on our planet today, daily survival is a major challenge with little or no access to food and clean water. If current policy continues, European food production will be decimated and millions more will experience food poverty .

Environmental extremism is a modern-day form of warfare with the potential to wipe out millions. Is there an unwritten intention among our ‘Green’ warriors to cull cows through legislation and people through starvation to save the planet.

Rural Ireland deserves good governance. It’s time to make our vote count.

From Ned Ward, Navan, Co. Meath