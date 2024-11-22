Gardaí in Co. Cork recently stopped a car that was not only uninsured, but was driving with an insurance disc for a tractor.

The gardaí in Kinsale were carrying out high-visibility road policing when they stopped the car.

After checking the car’s details on their garda mobility device, it was found that the car was not insured.

The insurance disc in the window was found to be for a tractor (the gardaí did note that this insurance disc was in date).

The car was seized, and the driver is set to face prosecution.

Another car stopped by gardaí during the same period of high-visibility policing was found to have been uninsured for 840 days.

In a post on social media, gardaí said: “Kinsale gardaí were conducting their 30 minutes of high-visibility road policing, where they stopped a car. When they checked their garda mobility device, the car wasn’t insured.

“The insurance disc displayed in the window was in date but for a tractor. [The] car [was] seized and the driver will be prosecuted,” the post added.

Gardaí detecting illegal hunting

In other rural law enforcement developments, targeted garda patrols and checkpoints to detect illegal hunting will continue through the winter months, following an operation in north Co. Dublin last weekend.

In a joint operation, An Garda Síochána teamed up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to address what gardaí described as “the increasing issue of unlawful hunting”.

Officers were stopping and checking vehicles for illegal traps, snares and firearms, predominantly in the Balbriggan area.

No arrests were made in this phase of the operation. However, gardaí said that such activities served as “a deterrent and an opportunity to engage with rural communities”.

“This activity poses a significant threat to biodiversity, wildlife conservation and local ecosystems, causing distress to the rural and farming community,” An Garda Síochána said.