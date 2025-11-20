'Steady flow' of farmers at tyre take-back day in Cork

Organisers of the first national farm tyre take-back day have reported a "steady flow" of farmers in Co. Cork.

The event, organised and funded by Circol ELT, opened today (Thursday, November 20) at Crossmore Recycling in Kildorrery, Co. Cork and will continue until Saturday (November 22).

Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment with special responsibility for the Circular Economy, Alan Dillon welcomes the "impressive farmer turnout".

"Farmers play a vital role in Ireland’s sustainability journey. This collection scheme gives them a cost-effective and straightforward way to manage waste tyres responsibly.

"It’s a win for farmers, a win for the environment, and a clear example of collaboration driving positive change," he said.

Tyre

Circol ELT thanked the farming community for its strong engagement with the initiative.

The company noted that advance registration and adherence to time slots ensured smooth traffic and efficient operations throughout the day.

The event was supported by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Association of Farm Contractors in Ireland (FCI), and the Irish Farm Films Producers Group (IFFPG).

Circol ELT also acknowledged Crossmore Tyre Recycling for providing their premises, facilities and expertise.

Bill Collins Circol ELT chief executive and Minister of State Alan Dillon

Bill Collins, Circol ELT chief executive, said that today "marks an important milestone in providing a clear, accessible and environmentally responsible solution for farm tyre waste".

"The strong participation from farmers shows the real demand for a structured, nationwide system.

"We are grateful to our own team and everyone who helped organise these days and especially Crossmore Tyre Recycling and their staff for helping deliver such an efficient and well-run opening day," he added.

James O'Keeffe, Crossmore Tyre Recycling managing director, said they were pleased to support Circol ELT in delivering "this important initiative".

"Farmers have been really appreciative of this opportunity to clear waste tyres, and our team was glad to facilitate a smooth and efficient intake throughout the day," he said.

Circol ELT confirmed that further Farm Tyre Take-Back Days are planned, with dates for spring and autumn 2026 will be announced shortly.