£7.3m in damages caused by farm fires in NI during 2024 - report

The cost of farm fires in Northern Ireland rose by 42% in 2024, with an estimated total of £7.3m in fire damages being reported by farmers to NFU Mutual.

These figures have been revealed within NFU Mutual's Farm Fires Report, which calculated the UK's overall farm fires claims as £102 million.

The report found that the leading causes of fire outbreaks on farms were electrical faults, arson, and lightning strikes.

Following the findings, NFU Mutual has advised farmers on how they can limit the risk of agricultural property catching fire.

NFU Mutual

The insurance company recommended fitting fire suppression systems to high-risk farming equipment, such as combine harvesters.

It highlighted that these systems can be highly effective at stopping small fires spreading and engulfing the entire machine.

Additionally, NFU Mutual outlined that an insurance discount will be offered to policyholders who have combines with the approved fire suppression kits installed.

Advice

NFU Mutual Risk Management Services encouraged farmers to take the following precautions:

Emergency plan - Farms should establish a plan that will allow everyone on site, as well as people living around the premises, to evacuate safely in the event of a fire;

- Farms should establish a plan that will allow everyone on site, as well as people living around the premises, to evacuate safely in the event of a fire; Maintenance of electrics - Systems that are installed and maintained by a competent electrician can greatly reduce the likelihood of electrical fires on farms. Farmers should be aware of the common causes, such as wet and damp conditions, rodents, overloaded sockets, and simple wear and tear;

- Systems that are installed and maintained by a competent electrician can greatly reduce the likelihood of electrical fires on farms. Farmers should be aware of the common causes, such as wet and damp conditions, rodents, overloaded sockets, and simple wear and tear; Suppression systems - Alongside combine harvesters, fitting suppression systems on biomass boilers is encouraged, alongside placing a water bowser in fields on hot days;

- Alongside combine harvesters, fitting suppression systems on biomass boilers is encouraged, alongside placing a water bowser in fields on hot days; Housekeeping - Cleaning dust and chaff off machines can help the machinery parts that are prone to overheating. Any debris that is either flammable or blocking evacuation routes should also be cleared;

- Cleaning dust and chaff off machines can help the machinery parts that are prone to overheating. Any debris that is either flammable or blocking evacuation routes should also be cleared; Hot work control - Hot work, such as welding or cutting, should be done outside or in an area away from combustible materials and subjected to a strict Permit to Work system.

Procedure

In the event of a fire, NFU Mutual Risk Management Services advised farmers to alert the fire and rescue services immediately.

The next priority, the insurance company said, is to ensure that everyone in the vicinity is aware of the fire, and that they are evacuated to a safe location as per the emergency plan in place.

If it is safe to do so, farmer can attempt to put out the fire with extinguishers and, if the fire spreads, start to evacuate livestock.

Once the emergency services arrive, they should be provided with the exact location of the fire.

Farmers should be prepared to use machinery to assist the fire and rescue services - but, the insurance company stressed, only on instruction.