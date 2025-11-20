£7.3m in damages caused by farm fires in NI during 2024 - report

The cost of farm fires in Northern Ireland rose by 42% in 2024, with an estimated total of £7.3m in fire damages being reported by farmers to NFU Mutual.
These figures have been revealed within NFU Mutual's Farm Fires Report, which calculated the UK's overall farm fires claims as £102 million.
The report found that the leading causes of fire outbreaks on farms were electrical faults, arson, and lightning strikes.
Following the findings, NFU Mutual has advised farmers on how they can limit the risk of agricultural property catching fire.
The insurance company recommended fitting fire suppression systems to high-risk farming equipment, such as combine harvesters.
It highlighted that these systems can be highly effective at stopping small fires spreading and engulfing the entire machine.
Additionally, NFU Mutual outlined that an insurance discount will be offered to policyholders who have combines with the approved fire suppression kits installed.
NFU Mutual Risk Management Services encouraged farmers to take the following precautions:
In the event of a fire, NFU Mutual Risk Management Services advised farmers to alert the fire and rescue services immediately.
The next priority, the insurance company said, is to ensure that everyone in the vicinity is aware of the fire, and that they are evacuated to a safe location as per the emergency plan in place.
If it is safe to do so, farmer can attempt to put out the fire with extinguishers and, if the fire spreads, start to evacuate livestock.
Once the emergency services arrive, they should be provided with the exact location of the fire.
Farmers should be prepared to use machinery to assist the fire and rescue services - but, the insurance company stressed, only on instruction.