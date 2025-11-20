McDonald's spends '€241.7m' a year with Irish farmers and agri-food suppliers

The chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland has praised the "unrivalled quality" of Irish ingredients as one of the reasons why it is committed to Ireland.

Latest figures from McDonald’s show the fast food group, which has 95 restaurants across the country, spends €241.7 million on beef, bacon, chicken, eggs and dairy each year with Irish farmers and agri-food suppliers.

Lauren Schultz, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said the company's overall economic contribution to the Irish economy is valued at more than €400 million.

"We’re committed to growing our impact here further in the coming years and marking our 50th anniversary in Ireland in 2027," Schultz added.

McDonald’s

The fast food group recently held a stakeholder event in Dublin to "celebrate" all that makes its business in Ireland "truly Irish".

More than 100 industry leaders and representatives from McDonald’s Irish suppliers - including Dawn Meats, Dew Valley Foods, Flahavan’s, Kerry Group, Moy Park, Lakeland Dairies and Lee Strand - took part in the event.

According to McDonald's, it only uses "whole cuts of 100% Irish beef from the forequarter and flank to make our famous burgers".

It has also stressed that its beef is "from Irish farmers and Bord Bia approved".

Last year Dawn Meats and McDonald’s launched a new €4.4 million incentivised sustainability programme for Irish beef farmers.

The 'Activate' programme provides payments to participating farmers for "successfully implementing agreed sustainability plans and reducing emissions".

According to Jim O'Toole, chief executive of Bord Bia, McDonald's is a "very significant” part of the agri-food supply chain in Ireland.

“Through our extensive collaboration with McDonald’s as part of our Quality Assurance programme, Bord Bia is pleased to have established a longstanding partnership grounded in shared commitments to supply chain resilience and sustainability.

"Achieving approved supplier status for the McDonald’s brand represents a benchmark reflecting the highest standards of food safety and traceability," he added.