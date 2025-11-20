Origin Enterprises reports 3.6% revenue boost for latest quarter

Crops technology and inputs business Origin Enterprises has reported a revenue boost of 3.6% for the first quarter (Q1) of its 2026 business year.

The quarter covers the three months up to October 31, 2025.

The announcement comes as the group holds its annual general meeting (AGM) later today (Thursday, November 20).

Group revenues increased by 3.6% for the quarter to €486.5 million, compared to €469.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The group saw revenue growth across both agriculture, where revenue increased by 2%, and the Living Landscapes division (which provides services and advice in the environmental and landscape sectors), where revenue increased by 21.5%.

In the agriculture sector, volumes were ahead of Q1 last year, with "good growth" in Ireland and the UK; Latin America; and Romania, partially offset by lower activity in Poland.

Origin said that early planting has progressed well in all key markets and earlier sown crops are now well established. The total planted area for winter crops is expected to increase, including a slightly larger UK winter wheat area of around 1.72 million hectares, compared to 1.65 million hectares planted last year.

While drilling is well advanced in key markets, farm sentiment remains cautious due to the impact of low grain and oilseed prices globally, according to the business.

This has led to farmers choosing a higher proportion of lower cost inputs for both crop protection and farm-saved seed.

On-farm inventory levels remain low and farmers are adopting a 'just-in-time' approach to purchasing fertiliser, although raw material price movements have seen order volumes rise in recent weeks, according to Origin Enterprises.

On animal nutrition, revenue was "marginally lower" year-on-year, reflecting reduced market prices for feed raw materials. Volumes remained broadly in line with the prior year, supported by steady underlying demand across protein markets.

Origin said the outlook for protein pricing remains robust; however, a reduction in dairy market prices may impact farmer spend in the second half of the business year.

Living Landscapes

The Living Landscapes division had a strong start to the year, Origin said, with overall revenue up 21.5% driven by organic growth and the benefits of recent acquisitions.

Origin said this division saw organic growth of 10.3%, with all three sectors - sports, landscapes and environmental - ahead of prior year.

Contributions from recent acquisitions was the other big source of revenue in the Living Landscapes division.

Origin said it maintains a "robust pipeline" of merger and acquisition opportunities in the division.

CEO comments

Commenting on these results, Origin Enterprise CEO Sean Coyle said: "The group delivered a positive start to the year, with growth in both revenue and activity levels across our Agriculture and Living Landscapes businesses.

"Subdued grain and oilseed prices are prompting farmers to adopt more disciplined input strategies, aligning purchasing more tightly with near-term on-farm requirements," Coyle added.

"In agriculture, increased winter cropping areas in the UK and Romania together with continued progress in Latin America underpinned our Q1 performance and provide a solid foundation for the year ahead," he noted.

Coyle said the Living Landscapes division "maintained its strong momentum, delivering double-digit revenue growth in the period, driven by organic expansion and recent acquisitions".

"Overall, the group is well positioned to build on Q1 momentum, underpinned by a clear strategy, strong customer relationships, and a focus on long-term growth," the Origin Enterprises CEO said.

The business said it will provide a further update on cropping status and farming activity ahead of the group's main trading season at the time of its interim results announcement in March next year.