DAFM: Over €697m issued to farmers in ACRES payments

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that a total of €697.55 million has been paid to farmers in core payments under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

This figure includes almost €179.6 million issued in advance payments in respect of 2025, over €268.2 million paid in respect of participation in the agri-environmental scheme in 2024, and over €249.7 million for participation in 2023.

The department said that 99.6% of farmers have received their payment for 2023, with 98.2% of participants paid for last year.

Almost 78% of ACRES farmers have been issued with a 2025 advance payment by Monday, November 17.

Amount paid Percentage of participants paid 2023 €249.7m 99.6% 2024 Advance €228.4m 99.2% 2024 Advance €39.9m 98.2% 2025 Advance €179.6m 77.7% Source: DAFM

The department said that processing of contracts continues on a weekly basis across all scheme years and tranches.

An additional €1.4 million has issued, to date, to 588 participants in the ACRES Co-operation (CP) approach in respect of their implementation of approved Non-Productive Investments (NPIs).

ACRES

DAFM reminded farmers that claims may now be submitted in respect of the implementation of NPIs approved following the first two application windows.

The latest data shows that 1,275 claims have been submitted to date.

The majority of farmers had submitted annual declarations for the low emission slurry spreading (LESS) action under ACRES by the deadline of October 31, 2025.

However, declarations in respect of 133 ACRES contracts are outstanding.

"ACRES participants, or their ACRES advisors, who have not submitted the required LESS declaration in respect of 2025 should submit it, using the online portal which remains open, as soon as possible," the department said.

The deadline for the submission of the annual declaration for the conservation of rare breeds action in respect of 2024 was last Friday (November 15).

DAFM said the ACRES Rare Breeds online portal on the AgFood system remains open and farmers are being encouraged to submit outstanding returns as soon as possible.