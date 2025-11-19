Feedback from pilot audits of new farm standards being reviewed

Bord Bia has confirmed that pilot audits on beef, sheep, and dairy farms to test proposed updates to the farm standards have been completed.

Bord Bia previously said that the draft new criteria aim to better reflect what is happening on Irish farms today, support access to key export markets, and help ensure Irish produce remains competitive on the world stage.

The proposed updates also aim to make audits more streamlined and practical for farmers, the organisation added.

Farm standards

The draft new criteria has been developed in conjunction with Technical Advisory Committees (TACs).

These committees are made up of representatives from industry, farm organisations and research and regulatory organisations.

Over the summer months, trained auditors carryied out a series of pilot audits on a range of nominated farms.

Farmers provided confidential feedback to inform the final criteria, which will be reviewed by the TAC.

"The TAC will reconvene this week, with further meetings planned for January subject to availability.

"Once the criteria are agreed, the revised standard will undergo accreditation by the Irish National Accreditation Board.

"Farmers will receive clear communication and ample lead time before any changes take effect," a spokesperson for Bord Bia told Agriland.

Pilot audits

The chair of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Livestock Committee, Declan Hanrahan said farmers who took part in the pilot audits were surveyed by Bord Bia.

He said that IFA members who took part in the pilot audits also provided feedback at the livestock committee which will be relayed by the farm organisation to Bord Bia.

Hanrahan told Agriland that the feedback was "mixed" from the farmers.

He reiterated the IFA position that any new standard must be workable for farmers and result in a more simplified audit process.

The IFA Livestock chair also stressed the importance of consistency across auditors visiting farms.