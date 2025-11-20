Forkins flock tops Big Bang sale at 12,000gns  

Over the last four years, the Big Bang sale has gone from strength to strength and this year was no different.

The change in venue to Ballymena Livestock Mart this year did not deter buyers travelling to the sale from all across Ireland, the UK, and Europe.

The trade throughout the sale was extremely strong, with bids flying in from online and a packed ringside.

This high demand from buyers led to a strong overall sale average of £2,348 (€2,661) and an equally strong clearance rate of 95%.

Forkins flock

Topping the sale selling their lead in-lamb shearling ewe for 12,000gns (€14,285) was Alastair and Jack Gault.

This massive shearling ewe with a serious top and end was a direct daughter of the much-admired 15,000gns Annakisha Bright Eye.

She was scanned carrying twins to the Gaults' stock ram Oakbridge Opportunity. It was well-known Suffolk breeder Mark Priestley that placed the winning bid on this super shearling ewe.

Following directly after the sale topper was Gaults' second shearling ewe, she was also an Annakisha Bright Eye daughter.

She was also scanned carrying twins but this time to Ballynacannon Coldplay that has bred sons to 12,000gns. James Wilkinson was the successful purchaser on this occasion with his final bid 10,000gns (€11,903).

The father and son duos' second ballot of in-lamb ewes was just as strong. with the leader of the second ballot selling for 11,000gns (€13,087) to Co. Galway man Declan Mangan.

This strong shearling ewe was packed with breeding, being a daughter of one of Gaults' top breeding ewes and her sire being the 16,000gns Rempstone Rassie. She was served with Ballynacannon Coldplay and was scanned carrying twins.

The impressive pen of 11 in-lamb shearling ewes from the Forkins flock went on to achieve a super pen average of 5,364gns (€6,382), the highest of the day.

Rossbrook flock

Another star of the Big Bang sale came from the Rossbrook flock of Keith and Sharon Johnston.

This big-boned, traditional type shearling ewe attracted huge interest throughout the day from many top breeders.

With top looks, she also had a top pedigree, being sired by the 5,000gns Ballynacannon Bobby Dazzler NI.

The star of the Rossbrook pen went on to hit the sales ring where she sold for an impressive 11,000gns (€13,087) to J and L Doyle. The pen topper was also scanned in-lamb to the €13,000 Malinhead Del Boy.

Sharon and Keith went on to sell six more in-lamb shearling ewes, achieving a pen average of 3,257gns (€3,874).

Ballyboe flock

Donegal-based breeder Ronan McLaughlin also had a successful trip to Ballymena, with his pen of eight shearling ewes topping at 9,000gns (€10,701).

This strong in-lamb shearling ewe was the pick of the Donegal man's pen, with great bone and shiny black hair.

She was sired by Limestone McLaren and was scanned carrying a single to Cairness Eye Catcher. It was Patrick Grant that placed the winning bid to add this girl to his Craigdoo flock.

McLaughlin's pen of eight went on to sell very well, giving him a strong average of 2,344gns (€2,787).

Ewe lambs

The ewe lamb consignment was small but the quality was extremely strong, and this reflected with super pen averages and a 100% clearance rate for ewe lambs.

It was Jack and Alastair Gaults' Forkins flock that was to the fore once more, with their leading ewe lamb topping the section when she sold for 7,000gns (€8,324) to Philip Gurney.

This extremely flashy section topper was once again sired by Annakisha Bright Eye and her dam was a full sister to the 18,000gns Forkins Impeccable.

The Gaults sold four more flashy modern type lambs to achieve an average of 2,800gns (€3,331) for their pen of six ewe lambs.

Carony flock

Lesley Liggett of the well-known Carony flock brought forward a strong pen of 10 quality ewe lambs to the big bang sale.

This quality pen was topped at 4,500gns (€5,352) by the pen's leading ewe lamb, a daughter of Sportsmans Scholesy.

It was Scotsman Bill Bothwick that placed the all-important final bid to secure the Carony pen leader.

Ballynacannon flock

Also having a successful run was Denis Taylor of the Ballynacannon flock.

His ewe lamb consignment topped at 3,800gns (€4,520). Obtaining this price was a bright Tullywinney Hurricane daughter.

She also came from a strong female line, with her dam being the 2019 national show champion.

It was Carwyn Lewis from Wales that purchased this show quality lamb.