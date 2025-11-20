Éamon Ó Cuív named chair of the Countryside Council

Former Fianna Fáil minister Éamon Ó Cuív has been appointed chair of Comhairle na Tuaithe (The Countryside Council).

The council, established in February 2004, advises the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht on the sustainable development of the outdoor recreation sector in Ireland.

The non-statutory body meets four times a year and is made up of stakeholder representatives from farming organisations, recreational users of the countryside and state bodies with a responsibility or interest in the countryside.

Countryside Council

In 2019 an independent chair was appointed to council for the first time, along with a new mandate to reinforce and strengthen its advisory role for the sustainable development of the outdoor recreation sector in Ireland.

In recent years, the Countryside Council has played a lead role in the development and implementation of ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’, the national outdoor recreation strategy 2023-2027.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary confirmed that Éamon Ó Cuív will be appointed as chair of the council for an initial period of three years.

"I’m pleased that Éamon has agreed to take on this new role. He is no stranger to Comhairle na Tuaithe and was instrumental in establishing the advisory body in 2004 when he was the Minister for Rural, Community and Gaeltacht Affairs.

"I know that he has a keen interest in all aspects of outdoor recreation and continues to be a strong supporter of rural communities and the sustainable use of the countryside.

"His experience and expertise will be a huge asset to Comhairle na Tuaithe," he said.

Outdoor recreation

O'Cuív, a former TD for Galway West, said he is "delighted to have been given this opportunity"

"All the key stakeholders in outdoor recreation are represented on comhairle and I am looking forward to continuing the good work of the previous chairperson Liam Twomey, by working with them all to support the continued delivery of ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’, the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2023 to 2027," O'Cuív added.