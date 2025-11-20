New Fastrac models and larger Loadalls from JCB

JCB unveiled its all-new 6000 Series tractors at Agritechnica, making it the third high-performance Fastrac series in the manufacturer's tractor range.

There are two new models, the Fastrac 6260 with 212kW (284hp) and the 6300 at 250kW (335hp), which both share a chassis structure new to the range.

JCB have moved to using a cast rather than fabricated front end, a design feature it shares with many other high horsepower tractors.

This erodes to a slight degree the difference between the Fastrac and more conventional machines.

Designed for the road

The new models also feature selectable four-wheel steering and four-wheel external disc braking with anti-lock both on and off the road.

They will have a 66kph top speed, where permitted, and the well proven all-round suspension, which does reaffirm the distinction from other tractors of similar power on the market.

The latest Fastracs have a redesigned chassis that strengthens the front end

The 6000 series tractors will also be available with a fully-integrated tyre inflation management system, allowing operators to optimise tyre pressure for road or field operations.

The axles are fitted with with brake pad wear monitoring, and are designed to allow the quick replacement of brake discs.

Naturally, JCB have not ignored the digital aspect, and have included a dual satellite receiver installation for more precise line acquisition, complimented by a unique Twin Steer ultra-precision guidance system that steers the two axles individually.

JCB Loadall

The company first introduced its Loadall in 1978 as a compliment to its backhoe loaders, which by then had become market leaders but could offer only so much when it came to materials handling.

The Loadall hugely extended what was possible with a farm-sized machine, and went on to become a great success for JCB.

The new Loadall 546-70 offers greater performance in a size similar to its predecessor.

Now, 47 years later, the range is still being developed, and at Agritechnica 2025, two new 7m models were introduced.

As part of the new models' specifications, JCB have included its latest digital system, known as IntelliAssist.

This is an optional suite of automated boom and attachment functions, which includes user assistance features that simplify and reduce the operator workload.

Eventually, it will be available on all JCB Loadall Series III agricultural telescopic handlers.

New Loadalls

One of the two new machines is the Loadall 546-70, capable of lifting up to 4.6t, providing an extra 400kg over the current 542-70, but with no increase in overall size.

It will be available in three versions up to 173hp.

The Loadall often becomes the busiest tractor on many farms

The second, the JCB Loadall 555-70 - which is a larger machine - also provides a performance boost with 5.5t maximum lift and comes in AGRI Xtra and AGRI Pro form.

Both machines are fitted with the 40kph DualTech VT stepless transmission as standard, with Agri Pro versions offering a 50kph top speed option that includes associated upgrades to the axles, rims, and braking.

In addition, JCB plans to offer Agri Xtra and Agri Pro models with the Sway machine levelling system to better level the handler for high lifts on uneven ground.